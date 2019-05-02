Quotebook | No Place Like Home

After Monday’s hard-earned win north of the border, the 76ers return to South Philadelphia Thursday to face the Toronto Raptors for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. And while that story remains to be written, there’s one thing for certain:

There’s no place like home.

As the Sixers met for Wednesday’s practice, they expressed their excitement to reunite with their home fans at The Center, having now gained home court advantage.

Here’s some of what was said...

Tobias Harris has already left his fingerprints all over this postseason run. After practice, he praised Sixer fans for their role in the team’s success:

“Our crowd is amazing. It’s loud, they bring energy, it’s energetic. For us, that’s going to fuel us. We’ve just got to be ready to play. We know our crowd is always behind us, and wants us to win more than anybody. So we’re going to fuel off that.”

After the Sixers and Toronto split their matchups on Canadian soil, Brett Brown gave props to Raptor fans -- but knows which squad’s sixth man really takes the cake:

“I think the excitement that we all have, coming back to our fans. The Toronto building is loud, really loud. And we do the same thing here in Philadelphia and some. I think of it as much as anything. It’s homecourt and our crowd, our fans, is an advantage.”

Mike Scott returned to practice Wednesday after missing games Games 1 and 2 (right heel / plantar fasciitis). In just his first playoff run as a 76er, Scott has already developed a special relationship with the fans -- and he’s hopeful to be playing in front of them again soon:

“Man, that better be crazy. It better be loud. I know it’s going to be crazy, I know it’s going to be loud. I’m just trying to amp them up. I already know it’s going to be crazy. Fans are going to be wild, going nuts. Cheering, hopefully booing the hell outta the other team, and holding us down like they always do.”

Joel Embiid, who worked through gastroenteritis to help his team secure its series-tying victory Monday, knows perhaps better than anyone, how profoundly Sixer fans can boost their team.

“Philly fans, they always show up. It’s always the same. It’s going to be electrifying.”

Game 3 tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN, as the Sixers look to take their first lead in this Eastern Conference Semifinal.