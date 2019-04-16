Quotebook | Reactions to a Resounding Win

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, it was a big night Monday for the 76ers, bouncing back to even their series with the Brooklyn Nets, 1-1.

Fueled by Ben Simmons’ second career playoff triple double, and a balanced all-around team performance, the Sixers sent a strong message in their lopsided 145-123 victory.

Here’s some of what was said postgame...

In a dominant showing, Ben Simmons finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in 30 minutes. Simmons’ energy was undeniable on both ends of the floor:

“I was aggressive. Just try to play the game the right way. I think I delivered, but, you know, at the same time, we still got a few more games. It was only one game.”

Despite playing just 21 minutes, Joel Embiid showed once again why he’s one of the league’s best. Posting 23 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and a steal, Embiid led his team in scoring. He didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer Monday, making a living in the paint:

“I was just taking what the defense was giving me. If you’re going to give me that much space, I feel like I can do a lot of things with it and tonight I just decided to be aggressive and drive the ball. Some nights I’m going to shoot it, but tonight I was just trying to be aggressive. We made a big point of finding me in the post. I feel like my teammates did a great job of finding me and we moved the ball, we shared the ball, and we were just aggressive.”

Boban Marjanovic had his second strong performance in as many games, leading the bench with 16 points, eight boards, an assist, and a block. Bobi was particularly flashy when it came to his mid-range jumper -- which the Nets allowed him to shoot all night long -- and the big man took advantage:

“We already played one game, and I figured out, this is my thing. They cannot take away my jumpshot. I didn’t take [jumpshots] through my career a lot, but I can shoot -- to be honest.”

The Sixers’ 51-point third quarter ties the NBA’s all-time playoff record for scoring in a single frame. The team started the quarter on a 21-2 run, and Brett Brown attributed his group’s offensive prowess to its defensive determination:

“We did what we tried to do in the first half, just kind of harder, better, longer type stuff. We didn’t really change stuff schematically, we just did what we wanted to do, better.”

Tobias Harris was in attack mode in that third quarter, scoring 12 of his 19 points. He noted postgame this win held a little extra significance:

“That was my first playoff victory. It was a good win for us. I thought overall, third quarter was the key to the game for us… To get some stops and get out offensively, and play the way we wanted to play. So it was a great win, to get our first win, and regroup from this and get ready for the road.”

The Sixers will return to the court in Brooklyn for Game 3 on Thursday night at 8:00 ET, when they’ll seek to take the lead in the Round 1 series.