Quotebook | Prepping for L.A.'s Bright Lights

The California sun wasn’t the only thing energizing the 76ers (32-18) at Monday’s practice in Los Angeles. Jimmy Butler (wrist), Joel Embiid (rest), and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) all returned to the court after missing Saturday’s 126-110 loss in Denver, and are expected to be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Lakers (26-24).

Here’s what was said after practice...

Although Jimmy Butler was unavailable for Saturday’s game in Denver, he still flew in to sit on the sidelines with his teammates. Butler discussed the importance of camaraderie:

“I love being around my guys - show them that I may be out, I may be nicked up, but I’m there to support, I’m there to help, to lighten things up a bit, and let them know that it’s a game, it’s not always as serious as it seems. But I want to be around my guys—let them know that I’m still in it with them.”

As the second half of the season progresses, Brett Brown says he and Butler are continuing to connect. Brown explained the importance of Butler becoming familiar with the Sixers’ verbiage:

“I talk how I talk, and the words that I use have just been a part of my coaching vernacular, vocabulary, for a while. And so, when I say something, offensively or defensively, that is a constant education for [Butler], where he’s heard the same thing, but maybe just a different word. Maybe it is a little different. But the vocabulary is everything, when you start getting into the NBA, it’s the thing that stood out the most when I came with [Gregg Popovich] nineteen years ago. I felt like I’d never coached a day in my life and I was 44 years old, and had coached for 20 years. But the NBA is different. And the wording and vocabulary matters. And so, all of that equals comfort. All of that equals the ability to talk on the fly. And I think he’s doing great, but it is new.”

In his third season as the Lakers’ head coach, Luke Walton’s job has changed considerably with one of the all-time greats, LeBron James, joining his roster. Brown discussed his admiration for Walton:

“I’m a fan of Luke’s. I have been from afar for a while. The job that he did when Steve (Kerr) was out—how can you not step back and say, ‘That’s a hell of a job.’ And then, the rules have changed here. You know, you come in and you inherit something like what I inherited [in 2013-14]. Then, the needle moves, and you get LeBron, and the rules have changed. The expectations have changed. I think he’s a hell of a coach. He’s good people.”

Named an All-Star starter for the second consecutive season, Joel Embiid – who is averaging a career-high 27.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists – discussed what earning such an honor means to him:

“I’m thankful. These are the type of moments that you dream of, especially considering my history. A lot of you guys always say that I was never going to play in the game. And then to be here, and make the All-Star game as a starter two years in a row, is amazing. I still got a long way to go, and I feel like a lot of people haven’t really seen what I can do. I’m excited to keep working and keep getting better.”

Landry Shamet has shone in recent weeks, ranking second among all rookies with 91 3-point field goals this season. Embiid described what makes Shamet special:

“He’s been amazing. I love playing with him, and he needs to keep working. I hope that in the future, the connection I have with JJ is the same with him. So, we’ve got to keep working together, and I’m going to keep helping him… He’s just poised. He’s not scared. He’s not afraid of the bright lights—he will take the shot if he has to, and he wants to win.”

The last time Embiid faced the Lakers in Los Angeles was Nov. 15, 2017. In that game, he scored 46 points and grabbed 15 boards. Embiid discussed how L.A. brings out some of the best in his game:

“I think it goes for both L.A. teams. L.A. is a great city… I love the Staples Center. That’s a place I always like to come into and play, especially when we play the Lakers, because it’s so different from when we play the Clippers. The atmosphere is different, the lighting, everything is just different. It’s Lakeshow. So, you want to come out and put on a show for the fans, and get the win.”

The Sixers will face the Lakers Tuesday at 10:30 ET.