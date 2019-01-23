Quotebook | Powering Past Houston

Another big night is in the books for the 76ers (31-17), as they steamrolled the Houston Rockets (26-20) Monday, 121-93.

It was a tale of two heroes for the Sixers—one, a stat-stuffing staple in Joel Embiid, and the other a less-likely protagonist in Corey Brewer.

Embiid finished with 32 points, 14 boards and three blocks, while Brewer finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and thousands of new fans in his first start as a Sixer.

Here’s what was said:

After trouncing the Rockets in yet another game with a playoff-like atmosphere at The Center, Brett Brown said Joel Embiid deserves to be in the conversation for this season’s Most Valuable Player:

“In my eyes, it’s not even close - he should be in these types of conversations. I think, more importantly, his leadership and his growth recognizing the responsibility that he has with this city, with this program, and his professional disposition and professional approach to practice, shootarounds, and film sessions has been at the best that he’s ever been at for me. You take all that, and then you say and he’s doing this on the court, [and] that MVP thing expands in my eyes to many different areas that he’s getting better and is as valuable as you’re saying.”

Reigning MVP James Harden scored 37 points in his 31 minutes of play Monday. Harden shared his thoughts on Embiid:

“It is always great to go against great talent. Obviously, we know how well Joel has been playing throughout the course of the season and he is just a skilled big.”

Corey Brewer, after signing a 10-day contract last week, not only was given his first start as a Sixer, but against Houston was also tasked with defending Harden, his former teammate. Embiid commended Brewer’s efforts in the tough matchup:

“Corey was great. You need that type of guy on the team. You need that type of guy that’s going to come out and be like, 'Okay I’m going to take out the best player on the other team,' and I felt like he did a pretty good job.”

Ben Simmons (9 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast) also gave props to Brewer’s defensive effort against Harden:

“I think he was being a pest. His energy was great. Ever since he’s gotten with our team, I think he’s just been great. He’s been a good teammate, good person, and we’ve loved having him around. He’s been tremendous.”

Following Monday’s victory, Simmons commended his team’s togetherness on defense as well:

“I think, in terms of defense, the way we are able to match up with teams is different. We’re able to switch a lot of things. We have a lot of athleticism on the floor, at most times down the floor. I think just everyone was locked in, no one really got sidetracked to how many points James [Harden] had. You know he’s going to get his points and have a lot of points, but at the end of the day, it’s how you defend the whole team.”

While Sixers have won four of their last five games, Brett Brown says his team has been equally strong off the court. He highlighted his team’s resilient spirit: