Quotebook | A Noteworthy Victory, at 4,200 Feet

The 76ers (23-13) started the West Coast portion of their road trip on a high note, topping the Jazz (17-19) in Salt Lake City, 114-97.

The Jazz had won three of four prior to Thursday’s contest, while the Sixers aimed to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the Celtics on Christmas Day.

A strong performance from the starters backed by quality production from the bench led to the Sixers’ second largest margin of victory on the road this year.

Here’s what was said:

Thirteen-year veteran JJ Redick led the team Thursday with 24 points, and is averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game this season. Redick described the win:

“It was huge. This is a very difficult trip, starting in Boston. And playing a bunch of teams with playoff aspirations—teams that are in the Western Conference playoffs as of today. So, it’s going to be a tough trip. We had to get this first one for sure.”

With high-level production across the roster, the title of bell ringer was up for grabs postgame. Joel Embiid received the distinction, and Brett Brown addressed his choice:

“Joel [Embiid] was the bell ringer with 23 points and 15 rebounds. It could’ve been a few people. I thought Ben [Simmons] with a triple-double was excellent. I think we’re all seeing the impact Joel Embiid has defensively. I’ve said it many times and I’ll say it again. In my opinion, he is the Defensive Player of the Year. I thought Jimmy [Butler] had some tremendously athletic plays. You can see the firepower we have in him and why he is an all-star. JJ [Redick] came out and was JJ. Across the board, we have firepower.”

Embiid recorded his 31st double-double in 35 games played this season. After the game, he expressed his satisfaction with the team win:

“I thought we got our mojo back. We got our juice back, so that was good. I thought that we did a better job defensively. We just moved the ball. We came together.”

Point man Ben Simmons collected 14 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and a block on the night. Brett Brown said he was pleased with the defensive performance of the team and Simmons alike:

“[Ben Simmons] spoke with his play. With the exception with those last few turnovers, he had a triple-double and was dominant. He was really committed defensively. We’re all going to look at the numbers and what I remember the most, and I think the tape will confirm it, is how dominant he was defensively. This is where he can impact that game the soonest. His shot will come. He’s 22 [years old] and everybody forgets that. Defensively, he was elite.”

After winning 2018 Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons faced adversity when it came to Vivint Smart Arena’s Donovan Mitchell loyalists—but Simmons shined nevertheless, posting his fifth triple double of the season. Simmons spoke about the environment after the game: