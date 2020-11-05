Quotebook | Morey Introduced to Philadelphia

The 76ers Training Complex was buzzing Monday, as Daryl Morey was officially introduced as the Sixers’ new president of basketball operations.

Joined on stage by Head Coach Doc Rivers, Managing Partner Josh Harris, and General Manager Elton Brand, Morey delivered his initial impressions on the team’s roster and expressed excitement for his new position.

Here’s some of what was said…

Known as one of the brightest minds in the game, Morey said his interest was piqued by the Sixers’ talented young core. Making a move to Philadelphia an opportunity too good to pass up:

“The chance to work with Joel, and Ben, and the roster that Elton had put together - this is a roster that has championship aspirations and can win the championship. You can’t ask for anything more. It’s been a dream come true to be here today.”

Prior to Morey’s 14-season tenure in Houston, he and Rivers worked together in Boston. Morey says he’s looking forward to their reunion, and will work tirelessly to equip Rivers with the best on-court unit possible:

“I think the best way to win in the NBA is to take your talent, and figure out how to utilize them the best. It’s not to take your talent and hammer it into a particular system. It’s to try to get the most out of who you have. It doesn’t take much to look at when Joel is on the floor and healthy... [that] this is an unbelievable defensive team. And...he’s also an extremely good offensive player. Joel is the kind of player you win championships with if you look back at NBA history. Here, Doc is going to take the talent we have and use them to the best of their ability.”

Officially a few weeks into his own tenure in Philadelphia, Rivers reaffirmed his enthusiasm to work with this particular Sixer squad:

“Listen, I think we have a loaded roster, I really do. I love a lot of the guys. I think we’re deep. You have to get in the lab though, and see what we actually have, and find out how we can make it work and fit. And I think it will fit.”

Reflecting on the past month - from Rivers’ hiring, to Morey’s as well - Brand expressed his excitement to work alongside his new colleagues:

“It’s been a whirlwind. Talented execs and leaders and coaches don’t come around that often. So when you get the opportunity to speak with a Doc Rivers - and sell him on the roster, sell him on the City of Philadelphia… When you get a chance to speak to a Daryl Morey - one of the top executives over the last 14, 15 years, to tell him about our city, to sell him on our roster, and what can happen... And then talk about ownership, the way Josh (Harris) is going to step up to make sure that we’re a world class organization, that focuses on championships - it means a lot to have the opportunity to speak to them. For them to come - it means the world. It’s about winning here, and I think the organization is showing that.”

After pulling off a series of major front office acquisitions, Harris said that after a disappointing end to last season, he believes these key additions to the front office will usher in a new and bright era for the organization:

“You have to be self-reflective. When we came out of the bubble, we were self-reflective. It didn’t work last year, and we were disappointed. The minute that they were available, we jumped on it. I think that we’re now really well set up with great leadership, and great people. I think it is a new dawn, and a new era, and I hope it lasts for a long, long time. It will hopefully yield success on the court, and I believe it will.”

In turn, Morey shared his eagerness to work with this group of executives:

“The folks who know me know that I have a very collaborative style. It’s why I was excited when Elton was open to having me join - it’s because I’ve heard the same about him. You make great decisions by having great people who are all working towards the same goal, and not worrying about what title someone is, or what role. The best ideas can come from anywhere - interns all the way up to Elton and I. Our job is to make great decisions, so we’re going to use great people all working together, and use data. Because I think if you have great people, and you have data that gives you the ground truth of what you’re working towards, you’ll make great decisions in draft, trade, and free agency - and that’s the currency of what Elton and I do.”

One of Morey’s next missions? Winning over the Philadelphia fans - who he has admired from the opposing sidelines for years:

“I worked in Boston before, and I’ve heard Philadelphia fans are the best. That’s what I’ve seen on the road when I’ve been here. I’m excited to win you guys over, and I know you guys are going to be tough on me - and you should. I just can’t believe this is happening.”