Quotebook | Made it Rain

The 76ers came home on a mission Friday facing the Grizzlies - and it was a mission accomplished as the Sixers notched a 119-107 victory.

The team shot 56.0% from deep (14-25), grabbed 50 rebounds, and shared 34 assists en route to a victory in which it led by as many as 33 points.

Fueled by big performances from Furkan Korkmaz, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris, there was much to discuss postgame. Here’s some of what was said:

With the Sixers back at home for the first time in four games, Harris (21 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 blk) was proud of the way his team rose to the occasion:

“We wanted to come out here and build on something, and use our crowd to fuel us. I thought from the start, we made a stance of how we were going to play, and how we were going to impose our will. And all the way through the game, we were able to do that. It’s a step in the right direction for us.”

After a difficult week on the road, Simmons (22 pts, 4 reb, 10 ast, 3 stl) commended his teammates’ drive and togetherness:

“It’s good, we needed this. We stayed tight in the locker room, that’s one thing we do well. Ups and downs, when times are tough you’ve got to stick together. I think we’re doing a good job of that. We won tonight, and hopefully that’s a step in the right direction.”

Furkan Korkmaz finished with a career-high 34 points, including seven threes, and shooting 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the floor. But postgame, Korkmaz credited his teammates for the extra fuel:

“First of all, for us, it was a tough week. And then today, everyone was focused. We tried to play hard, and I think we did. I was one of those guys to step in, and try to give my best to the team. Everybody came, everybody brought their spirit to the court, and then everybody helped each other. I feel like as a team, we looked really good on the court.”

And as dominant as Korkmaz’ offensive performance may have been, Brett Brown was proud of the wing’s defensive presence:

“I liked his defense. We’re all going to remember him shooting, and it’s true, and he hit some timely shots. People who used to pick on him don’t pick on him as much. And when they try to, I think he’s solid on leveling people. Of course, his scoring was needed, I thought his teammates, Ben especially, did a good time of finding him. But I thought holistically, he was pretty good tonight.”

Simmons also gave Korkmaz props:

“I expect him to do that - I believe in him so much every time he shoots the ball. And that’s just the way I feel about all my teammates. If [Tobias] was doing the same thing, I wouldn’t be shocked. Guys put in the work, and it’s going to pay off. I’m glad he had the night he did tonight - it was huge.”

Josh Richardson (4 pts, 2 reb, 1 blk, 15 min) made his return to competitive play Friday. Postgame, Richardson expressed his appreciation for his ability to get back out there:

“I felt alright. I’ve had better games where I felt a lot better, but it was good to be out there with my guys, man. It’s one thing to be another set of eyes on the bench, coaching, but it’s another thing to actually be out there in it. So I had a good time.”

Simmons was thrilled to have his backcourt partner back in the fold, commending Richardson for his play and leadership:

“He’s a very talkative person on the floor, so that helps defensively. Offensively, he knows the game. He plays well. He’s a tough player. He’s able to score the ball, and make the right plays.”

With two more home contests for the Sixers against the Bulls and Clippers before the All-Star break, Harris’ expectations are high as he looks forward to more opportunity for continuity:

“We want to get our spirit up, we want to get our morale up as a team. We want to figure out, going to the break, having that confidence, and be able to come back and put things together, and make a really good run. We’ve been having guys in and out of the lineup since the start of the season, so getting our team healthy, and be able to roll.”

The Sixers will take the floor again Sunday, hosting Chicago, at 6:00 p.m. ET.