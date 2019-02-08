Quotebook | Harris, Marjanović, and Scott Introduced at Training Complex

The 76ers Training Complex was buzzing Thursday. One day after the team’s blockbuster trade with the LA Clippers, acquisitions Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović, and Mike Scott were introduced as new members of the Sixers’ family.

It’s safe to say it was a big day - Bobi big - for the franchise.

Here’s what was said:

Harris has averaged a career-high 20.9 points on 49.6 percent shooting this season. Converting 43.4 percent of his field goals from from beyond the arc, he brings a multi-threat impact to the court. Harris described his playing style:

“I’m bringing a winning attitude, a winning nature. A competitor, a leader, and a player that is going to go out there and play his heart out for his team, and try to win as many games as possible. In the sum of all that you’re getting a professional, somebody who takes his craft very diligently, and is here to work and get better all around.”

Fourth-year pro Marjanović -- at 7-foot-3 and a 7-foot-10 wingspan -- brings length, frontcourt depth, and an infectious personality to the Sixers. Here’s how the big man described his game:

“I think for me, I know I bring my toughness. I like to play tough and strong every time the team needs me. When I’m in the game, in the paint, I try to use my height and help the team. They already have height, they already have toughness. I just want to be part of that and continue that.”

After five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and tenures with the Washington Wizards and Clippers, Mike Scott, a Virginia native, said he’s excited to return to his East Coast roots. The third member of this incoming trio expressed his enthusiasm for his new team:

“Compete, leadership, physicality, play with that grit—that edge. I think we’ll fit in perfectly with the Philly fans, and they’ll love how we play, how we compete with each other, play unselfish on both ends, and, you know, win a championship.”

During his time as a Clipper, Harris developed a reputation as one of the elite scorers in the league. Harris discussed the evolution of his game -- particularly of his 3-point shot:

“People were trying to determine what position I was - am I a three or am I a four? And then I really had a heart to heart with myself and saw the way the game was going – if you didn’t have 3-point shooting, you could find yourself out of the league. So as a player, I took a lot of pride into getting up a lot of reps, and finding a good balance on my jumpshot, and a good rhythm with it. The biggest thing for me has been confidence. It’s taken my game to another level.”

After being traded from the Charlotte Bobcats to the Milwaukee Bucks on draft night in 2011, Harris was later traded to the Orlando Magic, and again to the Detroit Pistons. Today, he says he’s used being traded as an opportunity for motivation:

“For me, it’s just to focus on the basketball part, personally. When you get traded, your whole world kind of shifts. It’s to move on from the last situation onto the new, and be ready to start fresh. That’s one thing that I related to Boban and Mike, is in this trade, let’s just focus on hooping and going out and doing our best job of winning. Every situation that I’ve been traded to, I’ve came in with a winning attitude and doing the best I can to help the team win. That’s paid off well for me. I’d love to have that same type of attitude in this situation.”

Marjanović says he’s admired Joel Embiid as an opponent. Now, as teammates, Marjanović says he can’t wait to get to work with his fellow big man:

“I’ve followed this team for two years so far. He played, big fan of him. I like how he plays, I like how he moves his body. I’m really impressed with that. And now I’m in the same team. It’s amazing to be here. He’s a young guy, and I need to learn a lot. We can both help each other.”

Harris also expressed admiration for one of his new teammates, Ben Simmons, who is also having a career year:

“He’s a beast in the open court. The toughest thing about him his how well he passes the ball and he gets other guys involved. It’s hard to load up to him when he’s driving. I’ve always been a big fan of his game, and how he plays, and the way that he plays, and his size, and his speed, and his skill level. So, I’m excited to get out there with him, and run the lanes in the fast break with him, and just play. It’s going to be exciting.”

The three newly-minted Sixers are expected to be available for Friday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets at The Center.