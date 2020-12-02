Quotebook | First Day of Individual Workouts

The boys are back in town.

After a truly unique and condensed offseason, the 76ers are back at The Complex, participating in their first official individual player workouts of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Following Tuesday’s training, Doc Rivers, Furkan Korkmaz, and Justin Anderson addressed the media.

Here’s some of what was said…

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols means no full group workouts, and far less interaction among the team than the group would usually have prior to training camp.

Rivers says, keeping the restrictions in mind, that he has three priorities for the group: strong conditioning, a defensive philosophy, and an offensive philosophy (in that order).

During his availability, Rivers highlighted the strengths of many of his new players:

On his early impressions of All-Star duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons:

“I love what they both bring. They are both brilliantly smart basketball players. That will really help in our growth process.”

On Tobias Harris, who he coached in Los Angeles:

“Tobias and I have talked a ton since I took the job… Tobias is so darn skilled, going downhill, left and right.”

On Shake Milton, who poured in a career-high 39 points in March against Rivers’ Clipper squad:

“When I took the job, Shake is where my focus has been. I’ve got to let him play even freer.”

Rivers also offered praise to Korkmaz, who spent his offseason at home in Turkey, where he says he focused on improving his strength and sharpening his shooting. Korkmaz is eager to learn from his new head coach:

“I’m really excited to work with [Doc]. He has a championship, he has a lot of experience. We need to learn from him.”

The sharpshooter also says he’s excited to find his place among his new teammates:

“We’re going to have a lot of shooters, a lot of shooting. I feel like I’ll be part of it... I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to show everything that I have.”

Returning to Philadelphia, Anderson is ready to embrace the journey ahead. He believes this Sixer team can compete among the very best:

“This is an organization that, in my personal opinion, is so close.”

Check back into Sixers.com for more updates as official workouts continue.