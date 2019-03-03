Quotebook | Checking In on Embiid, Smith

Before the 76ers (40-23) and Golden State Warriors (44-19) faced off Saturday, Joel Embiid and Zhaire Smith took time to catch up with reporters.

Here are some highlights from what they had to say...

Embiid, who has averaged 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds this season, discussed watching his team from a different perspective over the past five games. He’s been out with soreness in his left knee:

“When you’re on the bench, you see the games differently than when you’re on the court. We’ve got practices, we’ve got film sessions, and I’m always around them, trying to support them as much as I can. It’s just about seeing the game differently on TV or on the bench, just talking to them and telling them what I see and trying to help them.”

In Embiid’s absence, Tobias Harris has stepped up. In Harris’ last five games, he has scored at least 20 points, including a 32-point performance Thursday at Oklahoma City. Embiid praised his new teammate’s productivity:

“He’s been carrying us. Especially offensively, he’s come up huge. He’s been a great addition to the team. I’m happy to have him. He’s my type of player, especially at the forward position – able to shoot the ball, create, and get easy baskets. The couple of games I’ve played with him, I enjoyed playing with him. I thought that the GM, Elton (Brand) did a great job with this addition.”

Entering the final stretch of the regular season, Embiid knows expectations are high for his team -- and he’s embracing them:

“If you’re talking about making the Finals, and winning the title, yes, going into the season that was my goal. That was our goal. And we felt like we had a great opportunity. We added Jimmy, we added Tobias, Mike, Boban, and they’re taking us to another level. They’re making us believe even more that we have a great chance of winning, and that’s the goal. We got a great opportunity here, the window is open. I feel like it’s our time. We’ve just got to work together and set aside personal goals or individual goals, or whatever that’s going on, to be able to win a championship.”

Smith, the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft, made his regular season debut last week with the Delaware Blue Coats. He shared how it felt to be back on the court:

“I'm on the grind. It’s been eight months since I played so [playing for Delaware] was good, it felt good running with my teammates up and down the court."

Smith is expected to continue playing with the Blue Coats, while the Sixers return to the court Tuesday as they host the Orlando Magic (30-34) at The Center.