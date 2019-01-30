Quotebook | Bringing the Show to Showtime

A healthy team was a happy team for the 76ers (33-18) Tuesday night, as their starting five reunited to top the Lakers (26-25), 121-105, at STAPLES Center.

With Joel Embiid (28 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast), Jimmy Butler (20 pts, 6 ast, 5 stl), and Wilson Chandler (9 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl) back in action, the Sixers’ balanced attack offered the chance for the team to get ahead early, and hold onto its lead throughout.

Here’s what was said at the game:

After missing three games with a wrist injury, Butler shone under the bright lights. His impact was felt everywhere, including at the point guard spot. Brett Brown discussed Butler’s importance postgame:

“Just look at him. He’s an athlete, and he’s so gifted physically. I think that his spirit defensively spills over to the group. Then I liked what I saw when we gave him the ball. We didn’t really run complicated offense – it was quite simple and spaced – and I thought he did a really good job with that. But there is no denying his personality, his presence, his physicality – it’s infectious. It really is contagious. It spreads throughout our defensive mentality, and I thought he did that tonight.”

Embiid also returned to the court after resting during Saturday’s game. Embiid, who has never scored fewer than 28 points in a STAPLES Center performance, talked about how it felt to be back on the court:

“I was excited because we had just lost, and we needed this one. I was excited to come back and bring a different type of energy to my teammates and get the win.”

Ben Simmons was named to the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend just prior to Tuesday’s contest. Simmons spoke about what the achievement means to him:

“It’s cool. I’m grateful to be in that position, to be able to play in that game. So, anytime you’re offered an opportunity to play in All-Star weekend, I think it’s great. I’m looking forward to it.”

Mike Muscala put together one of his best performances as a Sixer, scoring 17 points off the bench and grabbing seven boards. Brown credited Muscala for his work:

“There were a few threes that he hit. There was one put back, one offensive rebound that I thought was really big… Mike was our bell ringer tonight. I thought he did a great job, especially on that play that I’m mentioning. I thought the game was kind of in a funny place, and I thought he moved it forward.”

Speaking of bringing the fire off the bench, T.J. McConnell collected six assists in 19 minutes of play. Butler praised McConnell’s meaningful role on the team: