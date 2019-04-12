Quotebook | Brand Reflects on Regular Season

With an eye towards the playoffs, Elton Brand addressed the media prior to Wednesday’s regular season finale.

In his first year as a general manager, Brand made some big moves revolving around Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, each of whom is expected to take leading roles in the postseason.

Now that the 76ers’ second consecutive 50-win regular season is in the books, Brand hopes the playoff run is a deep one. Here’s what he had to say…

With a first-round playoff matchup against the Brooklyn Nets set to begin Saturday, Brand said he knows things are about to change:

“[The playoff environment is] a stark difference. The intensity ratchets up, the physicality is different. Star players win in the playoffs, and that’s what we’re built for.”

Ben Simmons made impressive strides in his sophomore season, and his on-court performance was been recognized. Brand said he’s been impressed by one of the squad’s rising star:

“He was an All-Star for the first time this year, he’s embracing that point guard role. Walking triple-double... I’ll take a triple-double with our group, anytime, any night.”

Brand’s first major move as a GM came in November, when the team acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brand says Butler has made a positive impact both on and off the court:

“He plays the right way -- he shares the ball. He doesn’t have to shoot or have the ball in his hands for the first three quarters to affect winning. That’s just who he is. He likes to play the right way…ultimate professional. He’s in the gym early, he works on his body -- a great leader. All his teammates love him. He’s just a fierce competitor, and that rubs off on you. You see your teammate going the extra mile to get a loose ball, or to hit a big shot, you get inspired by that out there on the court.”

The next seismic shift came at the trade deadline, as Brand and his staff ushered in five new players, headlined by Tobias Harris. In his time as a Sixer, Harris has never finished in single digits: