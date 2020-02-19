Quotebook | Back at It

Spirits were high Wednesday as the 76ers (34-21) reunited in Camden for their first practice since the All-Star break.

Welcoming the final third of the season, the team will look to refine its rotation, schemes, and chemistry as it hosts the Nets (25-28) Thursday at the Center.

Here’s some of what was said at practice…

Like the members of his team, Brett Brown used the All-Star break as an opportunity to refresh and reset. Heading north is an annual tradition for Brown, who chronicled his meaningful trip:

“I get in my Jeep, I take my dog, I go solo to Portland, Maine. It’s where I was raised. I get a place to stay in the Old Port district, and just spread my stuff out. I go visit my 85-year-old parents in the morning - I come back, and I do this, it’s part of my All-Star routine. Spread stuff out, and just load up, do work. It’s got great restaurants in the city of Portland, if anybody’s ever been. An incredibly high density of great restaurants, in a really cool part of the planet.”

Al Horford appreciated the time away from the court, but said he’s itching to get back into the action alongside his teammates:

“I’m refreshed being back, and ready for the second half of the season… It was great. We got a good practice session in, competed pretty good, it’s just good to get back to work. After a few days, it was nice to be off, but it’s just good to be back to work.”

Tobias Harris commended his Sixer counterparts for their readiness to hit the ground running in their first practice back in Camden, and shared his optimism for the road ahead:

“It was great energy. Everybody’s excited to get back, get going. It’s a great time in the year where you come back refreshed, and get ready to make a great run. I think we are in a good position to improve and get better, and find just how we want to play going into playoffs.”

Harris’ sentiments were echoed by Josh Richardson, who said he likes the group’s mindset heading into the end-of-season sprint:

“I think that there’s a lot of optimism around. I think that plays a big part. In the league, you can lose at any time, on any night, to anybody. Confidence, I think, is half the ballgame.”

Horford, among others, explained that collective spirit is high - and that energy will be key as the team moves forward:

“I do believe that guys are willing. Everybody’s willing to do the things we need to do, and we’ll see how it comes together.”

The team has an opportunity to test that spirit Thursday, as their final regular-season matchup with Brooklyn tips at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.