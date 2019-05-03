Quotebook | Back at Home, Smiles All Around

As the 76ers rolled past the Toronto Raptors Thursday, 116-95, to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, energy poured out of The Center.

Following the Sixers’ first home game of the second round, Ben Simmons described the soldout atmosphere best:

“Nothing’s louder than Philly.”

Here’s more of what was said postgame:

Every Sixer starter finished in double digits in the win, including a 13-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, two-block performance from the ever-solid Tobias Harris:

“[The Raptors] were going to want to come in here and steal one on our court. But we just fueled off each other, fueled off our crowd -- it was loud in there, they were excited. They gave us a lot of energy, and everytime we made great plays, we just did a great job of picking each other up all game.”

Joel Embiid led his team with 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, five blocks, and countless moments of sheer joy. He described the importance of playing with that positive spirit:

“I think for everybody that knows me, you know, I need it. You know, I want to have fun. My game just changes. I’m always told that if I don’t smile during the game, I’m either having a bad game or I’m not into it. You know, when I know that to get my game going, I got to have fun on the court. At the same time, I got to beat players. That part of the theatrics, it has to happen for me and the game is more fun that way. We all have fun as a team. You know, you can see it lifts my teammates and we all do a good job.”

Jimmy Butler, who tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals, echoed Embiid’s sentiments:

“I do believe we played incredibly hard tonight, which is how we have to play at home or on the road. But I think more than anything, we enjoyed ourselves. Like [Embiid] said, we was out there having fun. Obviously it’s fun to win, it’s fun to make shots. But if we keep that energy up, I think we’ll be fine.

Following a 30-point performance in Game 2, Butler shot 60% from the floor in his near triple-double in Game 3. After a career night of his own, Embiid praised Butler’s performance in these playoffs:

“You know, playoff Jimmy is a different player. You know, it doesn’t matter. Both playoff or regular season Jimmy, both guys are the type of guys you want on the team because when it matters, you know when it’s the last shot or the fourth quarter, you know that he’s going to be there. He’s going to show up, no matter what he has going on. You know, the way we’ve been adjusting and the way we’ve been playing together, I still feel like we have so much potential, especially with Tobias (Harris), Ben (Simmons), JJ (Redick). Just like [Jimmy] said, chemistry is overrated. When you have great basketball players on the floor, it’s easy. It’s not that complicated. We all — we’re passers, we play slow, we’re so unselfish. We understand that it’s all about moving the ball. We don’t want to ever get in situations where, you know, one guy has the ball and trying to create, we know that we got to move the ball. It just makes it easier.

As if the Sixers’ performance needed more energy, the squad was thrilled to welcome back Mike Scott after he missed Games 1 and 2 due to injury. Scott gave props to Embiid for his big night:

“Especially when Jo hit that windmill, I knew [the crowd] was gonna be out there going wild, and I appreciate that. One dribble windmill? That’s tough in a game. That’s tough to do, man. He’s special, man. He’s one of one -- special.”

Looking ahead to Game 4, Ben Simmons says the Sixers are only getting stronger as its playoff run continues:

“I think everybody’s just locked in right now. We know what it takes to get these wins. Obviously the Raptors are a very talented team, well coached, a lot of respect to them. But it’s gonna be a fight… Everybody’s a threat. Our chemistry is building over time, and it’s getting a lot better. I think we’re at the point where we’re kind of figuring it out. The only place is up. I think we’re just getting better.”

Game 4 tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at The Center, and aired on ABC.