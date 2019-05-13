Quotebook | 2019 Player Exit Interviews

The morning after their Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the 76ers conducted player exit interviews at the team's training complex in Camden, NJ.

Below, find a list of notable quotes from each player's subsequent press conference, which we'll update throughout the day.

In his second year as a 76er, JJ Redick once again established a new single-season scoring high, averaging 18.1 points per game. He also set a new personal high with a career-best 240 3-pointers made, a 76ers franchise record:

"You feel grateful for every sort of stage in your career. These last two years have been as good as I’ve had in my career - organization, fan support, enjoying teammates, enjoying staff. It’s been very special."

Sunday's defeat at Scotiabank Arena wasn't the first Game 7 loss Amir Johnson has experienced. In fact, the veteran big man endured another Game 7 loss while playing for the Raptors in an opening-round series against Brooklyn in 2014. He feels the sting of the experience could serve to only further stoke the Sixers' flame: