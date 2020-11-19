Quick Facts | Tyrese Maxey

With the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected…

Tyrese Maxey.

Get to know the new Sixer, a 20-year-old, 6-foot-3 guard and former Kentucky Wildcat, a bit better…

Hoops runs in the Maxey family, as Tyrese’s father, Tyrone, played college ball at Washington State.

Maxey is a Garland, TX native, where he attended South Garland High School (Garland also happens to be the hometown of Zhaire Smith, another former 76ers' first-rounder).

Maxey burst onto the prospect radar early, as a McDonald’s All-American. He also played at the Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

Maxey represented USA basketball at the FIBA U18 Tournament in 2018.

Garnering interest from more than a few highly-regarded college programs, Maxey chose Kentucky and Coach John Calipari.

In his freshman season at Kentucky, Maxey averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Maxey had six 20-plus point performances, including a season-high 27-point, seven rebound performance in Kentucky’s Dec. 28 overtime win over Louisville, in which he shot 4-for-5 from deep. He erupted for 26 points in the Wildcats' matchup with then-no. 1 Michigan State.

He earned second team All-SEC honors as a freshman, and also was named to the All-SEC freshman team.

Maxey is an ace on the court and in the classroom. He finished in the top five percent of his class in high school, and was named to the freshman All-Academic Honor Roll in the SEC.

Welcome to Philly @TyreseMaxey — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) November 19, 2020

