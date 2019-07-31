Quick Facts | Trey Burke

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Jul 31, 2019

As the 76ers continue to grow their backcourt depth, Trey Burke joins the team on the heels of spending the 2018-19 season with the Knicks and Mavericks. 

Get to know the new addition to the team:

  • Burst onto the national radar while playing high school basketball at Northland High School in Columbus.

  • Crowned Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2011, then made his way to the University of Michigan, teaming up with now-Dallas Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr.

  • In his 2011-12 freshman campaign, led the Wolverines in points (14.8), assists (4.6), and steals (0.9) per game, and was ultimately selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

  • Didn’t slow down as a sophomore, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2012-13, while helping his team to a Final Four win before losing to the Louisville Cardinals in the national championship game.

  • Contributed a championship game-high 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a block in the loss to Louisville.

  • Earlier in the tournament, delivered one of the most iconic shots in recent NCAA Tournament history, forcing overtime against Kansas with 4.2 seconds on the clock.

  • Following his sophomore season, entered the NBA Draft, with the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting him ninth overall, trading his rights to Utah on draft night.

  • As a rookie in the NBA, started 68 of his 70 appearances, and averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 assists per game. 

  • After two more seasons with the Jazz, traded to the Washington Wizards for the 2016-17 season, before becoming a free agent.

  • Spent time playing for the Westchester Knicks in 2017-18, averaging a massive 26.6 points per game in his 26 appearances (all starts).

  • Following his strong performance in the G League, signed a multi-year deal with the Knicks in January 2018.

  • Averaged 11.8 points and 2.9 assists off the bench for the Knicks to start the 2018-19 season, then traded to the Dallas Mavericks on January 31 alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Courtney Lee.

  • As a Maverick, averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game to close 2018-19 season.

Tags
76ers, Trey Burke

Related Content

76ers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter