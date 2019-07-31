Quick Facts | Trey Burke

As the 76ers continue to grow their backcourt depth, Trey Burke joins the team on the heels of spending the 2018-19 season with the Knicks and Mavericks.

Get to know the new addition to the team:

Burst onto the national radar while playing high school basketball at Northland High School in Columbus.

Crowned Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2011, then made his way to the University of Michigan, teaming up with now-Dallas Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr.

In his 2011-12 freshman campaign, led the Wolverines in points (14.8), assists (4.6), and steals (0.9) per game, and was ultimately selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Didn’t slow down as a sophomore, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2012-13, while helping his team to a Final Four win before losing to the Louisville Cardinals in the national championship game.

Contributed a championship game-high 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a block in the loss to Louisville.

Earlier in the tournament, delivered one of the most iconic shots in recent NCAA Tournament history, forcing overtime against Kansas with 4.2 seconds on the clock.

Following his sophomore season, entered the NBA Draft, with the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting him ninth overall, trading his rights to Utah on draft night.



As a rookie in the NBA, started 68 of his 70 appearances, and averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 assists per game.

After two more seasons with the Jazz, traded to the Washington Wizards for the 2016-17 season, before becoming a free agent.



Spent time playing for the Westchester Knicks in 2017-18, averaging a massive 26.6 points per game in his 26 appearances (all starts).



Following his strong performance in the G League, signed a multi-year deal with the Knicks in January 2018.



Averaged 11.8 points and 2.9 assists off the bench for the Knicks to start the 2018-19 season, then traded to the Dallas Mavericks on January 31 alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Courtney Lee.