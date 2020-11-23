Quick Facts | Tony Bradley
The 76ers entered this truncated, transformative offseason with an All-Star big man.
They recently added another, who also happens to be a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner.
In trading for Tony Bradley, the Sixers have acquired a young, former first-round pick capable of adding depth at the five spot as well.
Here are some more notes about the 22-year old North Carolina product…
Comes to the Sixers via a Nov. 23 swap with the Detroit Pistons. Detroit got Zhaire Smith in return.
Spent all three prior NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz, which acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in a 2017 draft night deal.
Had his most active NBA season to-date in 2019-20, appearing in a career-high 58 regular games (including three starts). Posted 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest, and later got time in six of Utah's seven postseason games.
Played nine NBA games his rookie season (3.2 mpg / 0.9 ppg / 1.2 rpg), and three his second season in 2018-19 (12.0 mpg / 5.7 ppg / 5.0 rpg).
Scored an NBA personal-best 15 points twice - first against the LA Clippers (4/10/19) and the following year versus the San Antonio Spurs (8/7/2020). Both games were double-doubles.
Split parts of his first two seasons between the NBA and G League. During this stretch, suited up in 44 games - all starts - for the Salt Lake City Stars, accounting for 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Originally chosen 28th overall in 2017 on the heels of his freshman season at UNC, where he averaged 7.1 points (57.3 fg%) and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game for a Tar Heels team that won that year's national championship.
Grew up in central Florida in the town of Bartow and in 2016 was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, an honor also earned by now-teammate Ben Simmons.
Father Tony Sr. hooped as well, playing at Florida A&M, and is now a pastor at the family's local church.