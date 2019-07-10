Quick Facts | Tobias Harris

After beginning what ended up being a career year by churning out All-Star caliber numbers with the LA Clippers, Tobias Harris landed with the 76ers hours before the February trade deadline. From there, he proved to be a terrific fit on and off the court, elevated his new team's level of play, and set the wheels in motion for re-signing with the Sixers in free agency.

• A Long Island native whose father, Torrell, played collegiately at Duquesne and Murray State.

• Hooped collegiately at the University of Tennessee, where he spent one season.

• In lone campaign with the Volunteers, racked up SEC All-Freshman Team honors, while also being named to the All-SEC Second Team. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and shot 46.0% and 30.3% from the field and 3-point territory, respectively.

• Originally selected 19th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the then-Charlotte Bobcats, only to be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks later that evening as part of a deal that also involved the Sacramento Kings.

• Counting Charlotte, has officially been part of six different NBA franchises, with Milwaukee, Orlando, Detroit, the LA Clippers, and 76ers being the other five clubs.

• Dealt to the Orlando Magic midway through his second season, and went on to have a breakout finish to 2012-13. He had been averaging 4.9 points in 11.6 minutes per game with Milwaukee, then exploded to post 17.3 points in 36.1 minutes per game for Orlando.

• Spent parts of four seasons with the Magic, before being sent to the Detroit Pistons at the February 2016 deadline. He helped Detroit qualify for the playoffs, which marked his first career postseason appearance.

• Two years later, was on the move at the deadline again, this time to the LA Clippers. Finished the 2017-18 season with 183 3-point field goals, good for 18th-most in the NBA. His 1,486 total points ranked 20th in the league.

• His seventh career trade resulted in him donning a 76ers uniform. In a combined 82 games between the Clippers and Sixers last year, he pumped out career-highs in points (20.0 ppg), rebounds (7.9 rpg), assists (2.8 apg), field goal percentage (48.7), and free throw percentage (86.6).

• Is one of five children who has two brothers and a sister who also play basketball. One of his brothers, Terry, is a member of the 76ers' summer league squad.

• Commits himself deeply to community engagement in the cities where he has played, and multiple times has been a finalist for the NBACares Community Assist Award.