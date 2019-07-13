Quick Facts | Raul Neto

Aiming to add depth to their stable of ball-handlers, the 76ers came to terms on a free agent contract with Raul Neto. Here are a couple tidbits about one of the newest members of the team:

• First thing's first - first name pronounced 'Hah-ool,' like the sound a wolf makes. Subsequently was dubbed 'Wolfie' by former Utah Jazz teammates.

• Born in the city of Belo Horizonte in Brazil, made his first foray into professional hoops in his home country, playing for Minas Tenis Clube from 2008 through 2011. His first season with the team, he was only 16 years old.

• Following his stint with Minas Tenis Clube, joined Gipuzkoa in Spain, remaining with the team for three seasons before spending 2014-15 with Murcia, another Spanish squad.

• In 2013, was selected 47th overall by the Atlanta Hawks. The night of the draft, his rights were traded to the Utah Jazz for a future second round pick.

• Ultimately joined Utah's roster for the 2015-16 NBA season. He produced 5.9 points in 18.5 minutes per game that year - two figures that remain career-high figures - while starting 53 of his 81 appearances. He also handed out a career-high 174 assists.

• During 2018-19 season, produced career-best per-36 numbers in points (14.9), rebounds (4.7), and assists (7.1).

• Also generated the highest individual offensive rating (116.1) and net rating (17.5) of his career last season.

• Member of the Brazilian National Team that competed in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.