Quick Facts | Paul Reed

With the 58th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected…

Paul Reed.

The 6-foot-9 Reed joins the Sixers after three seasons at DePaul.

Get to know the new Sixer a bit better…

Athletics run in the Reed family, as Reed’s father (also named Paul) played college hoops at Old Dominion and UCF before his professional career in Europe.

Reed’s uncle Mike Sims-Walker played NFL football for four seasons as a wide receiver, representing Jacksonville and St. Louis.

An Orlando, FL native, Reed attended Wekiva High School, earning Central Florida Player of the Year honors from the Orlando Sentinel in his senior season.

After averaging 9.9 minutes per game in his freshman season at DePaul, Reed’s minutes rose to 26.9 per game as a sophomore.

In that sophomore campaign, Reed averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, converting on 56.2% of his attempts from the field. And while he only averaged a single 3-point shot attempt per game, he made 40.5% of them.

On April 3, 2019, Reed scored a career-high 28 points, along with 16 rebounds, in DePaul’s win over South Florida.

Reed’s improvement as a sophomore earned him the 2019 BIG EAST Most Improved Player award.

As a junior, Reed leveled up once again, starting in each of his 29 appearances, and ultimately averaging 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 2.6 blocks in the 2019-20 season.