Quick Facts | Kyle O'Quinn

Ask any NBA coach or front office executive, it's tough to put a price on a veteran who is both dependable on and off the court. Kyle O'Quinn fits this type of profile, which was one of the main reasons why the 76ers targeted him in free agency. Here's some more info on the seasoned big man:

• Raised in Jamaica, Queens, and went on to play collegiately at Norfolk State University, where his no. 10 jersey was retired by the school this past January.

• According to his official bio, didn't pick up basketball until his junior season in high school.

• Spent four seasons at Norfolk State, winning the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference Player of the Year award as both a junior (2011) and senior (2012).

• Also tabbed MEAC Player of the Year his season campaign, during which he accounted for 15.9 points (57.3 fg%), 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. He became the first player in conference history to nab Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season.

• Chosen by the Orlando Magic with the 49th pick in the 2012 draft, and played with the team for three seasons, averaging 5.4 points (50.1 fg%) and 4.4 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game. He started 41 of his 177 outings with Orlando.

• Traded from the Magic to the New York Knicks during the summer of 2015, paving the way for a strong three-year stint in the Big Apple. Posted career-highs in minutes (18.0), points (7.1), rebounds (6.1), assists (2.1), blocks (1.3), and field goal percentage (58.3) his final season in the Big Apple.

• Signed with the Indiana Pacers last July. Appeared in 45 games, making three starts, and averaged 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.

• Part of the Pacers' 2019 playoff run, marking the first time in his seven-year career he had ever reached the postseason.

• Became quite the hit on the New York bar and bat mitzvah circuit.