Quick Facts | Josh Richardson

Here are some quick facts about your newest 76er, Josh Richardson, whom the team picked up Saturday as part of a four-team trade that also involved the Miami HEAT, Portland Trail Blazers, and LA Clippers.

• Born in Edmond, Oklahoma, a town close to the state's northern border with Kansas.

• Attended the University of Tennessee, where he played four seasons from 2011 through 2015.

• With the Volunteers, twice named to the SEC All-Defensive Team, while earning SEC All-First Team honors as a senior

• Chosen by the Miami HEAT with the 40th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

• Played for both the HEAT and Sioux Falls Sky Force during his first professional season in 2015-16.

• After logging just two starts for Miami as a rookie, started 34 of 53 appearances in 2016-17, which saw him battle an injury.

• Assumed a full-time starting role in his third NBA season, averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals in 81 outings.

• Posted career-high averages in scoring (16.6), rebounding (3.6), and assists (4.1) during his fourth and final season in Miami.

• Increased 3-point production in each of his four seasons with the Heat, hitting 53 triples in 2015-16, 75 in 2016-17, 127 in 2017-18, and 165 in 2018-19.

• Ranked 12th in the NBA in minutes per game (34.8) this past season.

• Generated the 11th-most steals in the league in 2017-18 (121).