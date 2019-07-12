Quick Facts | James Ennis III

James Ennis III was acquired by the 76ers at the 2019 trade deadline, arriving by way of Houston, and proved to be a valuable spark off the bench down the stretch of the season. A free agent this summer, he ultimately opted to return to the team. Here are some notes on Ennis III's career:

• Grew up in Southern California, beginning his collegiate basketball journey at Oxnard College and Ventura College. He impressed the coaching staff at Long Beach State, where he would spend his final two NCAA seasons.

• In his first DI season at Long Beach State, made the NCAA tournament.

• As a senior with the 49ers, earned the title of Big West Player of the year after averaging 17.0 points and 6.9 boards per game.

• Chosen 50th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, then dealt to the Miami Heat.

• Decided to spend first season playing internationally, putting together a championship-winning season with the Perth Wildcats before returning to the Heat.

• Traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015-16, playing for the Iowa Energy (G League) before earning a deal to spend the remainder of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

• Signed first major NBA free agent contract the following summer.

• Traded to Detroit in 2018, before playing for Houston, and ultimately landing in Philadelphia in February 2019.

• Cherishes his family, which he says continues to inspire him to this day.