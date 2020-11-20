Quick Facts | Isaiah Joe

With the 49th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected…

Isaiah Joe.

After an impressive pair of seasons at Arkansas, the 6-foot-5 Fort Smith, Arkansas native is ready to move out of his home state for the first time.

Get to know the new Sixer a bit better…

Joe was born on July 2, 1999 in Fort Smith, Ark., where he played his high school ball at Northside High School.

Prior to attending the University of Arkansas, Joe was named USA TODAY Arkansas Player of the Year, as well as the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arkansas.

In his 2018-19 freshman campaign, Joe averaged 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 41.3% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Joe set an Arkansas single-season record by hitting 113 three pointers in his freshman season, a mark that also tied the SEC freshman record, and was good for fourth in NCAA history.

In his sophomore season, Joe improved to average 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

He visited the charity stripe more frequently as a sophomore, averaging 3.5 FTAs per game (2.4 in his freshman season), and hitting 89.0% of his free throws (an improvement from his 75.6% in his freshman year), and good for 14th best in the NCAA.

In his 26 games as a sophomore, Joe finished in double figures 22 times. He also tallied 10 20-plus point performances, and a pair of 30-plus point outings.



Joe reached his career-high 34 points twice in his NCAA career, once as a freshman and again as a sophomore. Most recently, he finished with 34 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in Arkansas’ Jan. 11 matchup with Ole Miss.

Joe was named SEC Player of the Week in both of his seasons as a Razorback, as well as appearing on the All-District team in both seasons.

Following his sophomore season, he was named to the USBWA All-District VII team. He was also on the watchlist for the Jerry West Award, which honors the best shooting guard in the country.

