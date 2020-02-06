Quick Facts | Glenn Robinson III
With five years of NBA experience under his belt, Glenn Robinson III has proved himself to be a capable shooter.
Get to know one of the newest 76ers...
-
Robinson was a steady presence from long-range for Golden State this season, and the team’s most accurate 3-point shooter, converting 40.0% of his 3-point attempts. He shot 3.5 threes per game.
-
Robinson is shooting 37.6% from long range over the course of his career.
-
In his 48 games played this season, Robinson has recorded 31 double-digit performances, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
-
One of Robinson’s best performances this season came on Nov. 25, when he scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including shooting 3-of-4 from long range.
-
Robinson was born in Gary, Indiana, and played high school ball at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana.
-
Selecting the University of Michigan for his college career, Robinson played two seasons with the Wolverines.
-
Robinson averaged 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in his freshman season, and as a sophomore, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
-
Robinson was the 40th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
-
In his rookie season, Robinson played 25 games with the Timberwolves, before joining the 76ers for the first time midway through the season.
-
As a Sixer, Robinson made 10 appearances, and averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.
-
Robinson’s history with the 76ers didn’t start with his own time with the team. Robinson III’s father, Glenn Robinson Jr., played for the 76ers in 2003-04, the tenth season of his 11-year NBA career.
-
In the following offseason, Robinson III signed a multi-year deal with the Pacers. He played for Indiana from 2015-2018.
-
In the summer of 2018, Robinson joined the Pistons as a free agent.
-
As a free agent once again in 2019, Robinson signed with the Warriors.