Quick Facts | Alec Burks
Over the past eight seasons, NBA veteran Alec Burks has proven himself as a reliable scorer. Now, the 28-year old is having arguably his best season yet.
Get to know one of the newest 76ers…
Prior to the trade, the 8-year NBA veteran was averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a 3.1 assists per game with Golden State - all career-high marks.
Burks is shooting 37.5% from 3-point territory this season, and is a 36.0% career 3-point shooter.
Despite only starting in 18 of his 48 appearances, Burks was the Warriors’ second-highest scorer this season behind D’Angelo Russell.
In his 48 appearances with the Warriors, Burks had 40 double-digit performances, and 13 20-plus point performances.
On Jan. 20 in Portland, Burks notched a season-high 33 points, along with seven rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and three blocks.
Burks broke the 30-point threshold again less than two weeks later, when the Warriors visited the Wizards on Feb. 3. He finished with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
The Grandview, Missouri native played his college ball at Colorado, where he spent a pair of seasons from 2009-11.
At Colorado, Burks averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists as a freshman, and 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists as a sophomore.
On June 21, 2011, Burks was drafted 12th overall by the Utah Jazz.
Burks spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Jazz as a consistent member of the rotation.
Burks shared four seasons with fellow 76er Raul Neto in Utah.
The 2018-19 season brought lots of movement for Burks, who began the year with Utah, before getting dealt to Cleveland, then Sacramento, prior to the trade deadline.
Burks joined the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in July 2019.