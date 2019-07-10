Quick Facts | Al Horford

Over the last decade and a half, Al Horford has deservedly earned a reputation for not only being a top-tier NBA star, but one of the league's highest-character players as well. Here are some quick facts about one of the 76ers' latest off-season signings.

• Born in the Dominican Republic and later moved to the United States when he was 14 years old to attend high school in suburban Lansing, Michigan.

• His Father, Tito, was a professional big man who logged a total of 63 games in the NBA over three separate seasons while playing for both Milwaukee (1988-90) and Washington (1993-94). Tito also competed overseas (Venezuela, Italy, Brazil).

• Attended the University of Florida for three seasons from 2004 through 2007, winning back-to-back NCAA championships as a sophomore and junior on teams that featured several future pros, including Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer, and Mareese Speights.

• Tabbed MVP of the 2007 SEC Tournament, in addition to being named an All-American that same year.

• Picked by the Atlanta Hawks third overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, and went on to receive NBA All-Rookie First Team honors his first season.

• Earned the first of his four All-Star selections with Atlanta in his third year as a pro, posting 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game in 2009-10.

• Also named an All-Star for Atlanta in 2011, 2015, and 2016.

• Over the course of his nine-year stint with the Hawks, averaged 14.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 578 regular season games. He posted a career-high 18.6 points in 2013-14, after grabbing a career-best 10.2 rebounds the previous campaign.

• Signed a multi-year contract with the Boston Celtics in July 2016, and proceeded to account for 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game the next three seasons.

• Nominated for fifth and most recent All-Star Game in 2017-18, a season during which he produced 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

12 years in the league.

12 playoff appearances.@Al_Horford, we’re ready for yapic.twitter.com/bhGFnvlFuo — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 10, 2019

• Has started all but five of the 906 regular season and playoff games he has appeared in as a pro.

• Is a career 52.5% shooter from the field, a figure that ranks 15th-best among all active NBA players.

• Finished among the top-10 in rebounds per game twice, in 2009-10 (9.9) and 2012-13 (10.2).

• Has established himself as a dangerous, floor-stretching 3-point shooter in recent seasons. Over the past four years, he's hit 344 threes (37.1%) after going a combined 21 for 65 from the perimeter his first eight seasons in the NBA.

• Member of the Dominican Republic national basketball program, and has suited up for his country in several international events.