Putting One Together

It’s been a road trip of hard work and earned growth for the 76ers (38-25), which seemed due for a big win Thursday in Sacramento - and secured it in a big way.

After a pair of competitive battles against the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles, the Sixers' 125-108 win over the Kings marked its first win on the road since Jan. 20 in Brooklyn.

“When you hear a date like that, you’re reminded of enough is enough,” Brett Brown said postgame. “To find a way to win on the road, we felt a sense of urgency tonight. I’m happy for the guys.

“Their spirit and their physicality, I thought, was excellent."

Down three starters, the remaining Sixers put forth an impressive buzzer-to-buzzer effort.

Fueled by Tobias Harris’ 28-point, 14-rebound double-double, the team had another impressive shooting performance, hitting 49.0% from the field and 45.9% from long range.

“We really wanted to come out and fuel off of the last two games,” Harris said. “Obviously, there are no moral victories, but we took the level of physicality that we were playing with [and] we wanted to enhance it tonight.”

Harris has scored at least 25 points in three of his last four outings. He’s shot 40.8% from three in his last 10 games (and 4-6 in Sacramento).

“We want to grow off some things that we thought worked in both the L.A. games and today, we just came out with great energy from the start,” Harris said.

Speaking of energy, Al Horford finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a game-high +41 (tying a career-high).

The five-time All-Star credited the Sixers' perseverance postgame.

“We feel like we’ve been playing better on the road, we just haven’t gotten the result that we were expecting. Finally tonight, we put one together, and got a win,” Horford said. “All our guys were helping each other out there. It was just fun – it was just fun to get a win.”

Stepping into the starting lineup once again, Shake Milton added another 20-point outing, while Mike Scott finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Fueling the bench unit, Raul Neto finished with 16 points, and Alec Burks tallied 17.

Saturday in San Francisco, the Sixers will have a chance to even up their four-game road trip. Sunday, the team will return home to Philadelphia, where it will play four straight.