Game Preview | Purposeful, City-Inspired Messaging at Heart of Brown's Approach

Snapshot:

Before talk of playing for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Before last year’s playoff berth, or 52-win season.

And even before the arrival of two potentially transcendent superstars, Brett Brown declared it his mission to get the 76ers to play with a style that embodies the spirit of Philadelphia.

He wanted a tough team. A blue-collar team. A team with resilience. A team cut from the cloth of the city’s DNA.

Since his hiring in August of 2013, Brown hasn’t wavered from this pledge. Over time, he’s come to coin three terms to remind the Sixers of their purpose:

Philly Hard. Philly Edge. Philly Real.

On the heels of dropping both games of a road back-to-back earlier in the week to fellow Eastern Conference post-season hopefuls Detroit and Milwaukee, Brown felt it important to zero in on these standards.

They were among the points of emphasis during Friday’s lengthy practice.

“It’s always a ‘Philly Hard,’ a ‘Philly Real,’ and a ‘Philly Edge,’” said Brown.

While the 57-year old isn’t a big fan of over-the-top motivational speak, he does believe selective, deliberate messaging has its place.

That’s why he makes sure the team comes across the ‘Philly Hard,’ ‘Philly Real,’ ‘Philly Edge’ slogans as it goes about its regular routine.

The sayings can be found in subtle places, like letterhead or graphics in film study. They’re also displayed prominently on several walls throughout the Sixers’ training complex.

In one corridor leading from the locker room to the practice court and weight room, players have to pass by larger-than-life photos of Julius Erving...

... and Charles Barkley.

The words ‘Philly Real’ and ‘Philly Edge’ are superimposed, respectively.

In the weight room itself, painted over a brick wall, there’s a third mural, one for ‘Philly Hard.’

Fittingly, the centerpiece is the iconic image of Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

During Friday’s practice, ‘Philly Hard’ in particular was the theme.

After the Sixers excelled in both defense and rebounding last season, Brown would like to see this year’s team reclaim its identity in those areas.

He’s not letting new wrinkles in the system be an excuse.

“I don’t care what scheme you’re in,” said Brown, “there’s a spirit in which you have to employ the scheme, to do your job, and I don’t feel like we’ve had that edge. I don’t feel like we’ve been hard, and we talked about what that looked like.”

The talk sounded like it hit home.

“Coach mentions the words we use, ‘Philly Real,’ ‘Philly Hard,’” said Ben Simmons. “I think that stands out to everybody about how we need to play, regardless of whether we’re messing up plays, or miscommunication on defense, we need to play with that aggression and hard style of play.”

Stick to the ‘Philly Hard,’ ‘Philly Edge,’ and ‘Philly Real’ ethos, and Brown expects the Sixers to ultimately enjoy a change in fortunes.

Just a season ago, they were .500 going into February, only to finish the year with the fifth-best record in the league.

“I think it’s going to happen like that this year, where we’re going to hang on to something we believe in, and we’re going to walk it down,” Brown said. “I believe we’re going to start reaping the benefit of what we’re doing as time unfolds.”

Opponent Outlook:

Under first-year head coach James Borrego, the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) have gotten off to a solid start. They snapped a two-game slide with a 135-106 win Friday versus the Chicago Bulls.

All-Star Kemba Walker has been especially effective for Charlotte. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.8 ppg), and second in 3-pointers (29).

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app