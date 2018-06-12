Prospect Profile | Zhaire Smith

Zhaire Smith

6’5” 195 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (Texas Tech):

37 G | 28.4 MPG | 11.3 PPG (55.6 FG%) | 18 3FGM (45.0 3FG%) | 71.7 FT% | 5.0 RPG | 1.8 APG

Career Highlights:

• Smith began his lone collegiate campaign as a reserve, before being moved into the starting line-up in Texas Tech's 16th game. He set a Red Raiders single-season freshman record with 417 total points.

• For as steady and efficient of a scoring threat as Smith was, especially late in the season, the 19-year old made an impact on the defensive end of the floor as well. His 95.1 individual defensive rating ranked sixth in the Big 12, and he was named to conference’s All-Defensive team.

• A native of Garland, TX in suburban Dallas, Smith's final two choices for college came down to Texas Tech, and the University of Texas.

Did You Know?:

Smith assumed an integral role on a Texas Tech team that delivered one of the finest seasons in program history. The Raiders' 27 victories marked the club's second-highest total ever, and they posted a winning record in Big 12 play for the first time in 10 years.

Quote of Note:

"It's crazy how things can change in one year if you just put in the work. If you put in the work, things can happen like this."

Zhaire Smith, to Philadelphia media (6/12/2018)