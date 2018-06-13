Prospect Profile | Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr.

6’10” 259 LBS PF / C

17-18 Season Stats (Duke):

37 GS | 13.5 PPG (56.1 FG%) | 19 3FGM (41.3 3FG%) | 73.8 FT% | 9.1 RPG | 2.0 APG | 2.1 BPG

Career Highlights:

• In his lone season in Durham, NC, Carter Jr. racked up All-ACC Second-Team honors, while also landing a spot on the conference’s All-Freshman Team. He registered 76 blocked shots and 16 double-doubles, totals that both ranked as the second-best ever for a rookie in program history.

• The Atlanta, GA native finished the 2017-2018 campaign with the third-highest offensive rating (a whopping 125.3, per sports-reference.com) in the prospect-laden ACC, and was fifth in defensive rating, too (92.8).

• Starting alongside fellow lottery prospect Marvin Bagley III, only got more productive as the season went on. His overall numbers spiked in conference play, and, during one particularly impressive stretch of the year, he strung together 19 straight double-digit scoring performances. Included in that streak was a run of three double-doubles in a row.

Did You Know?:

Having turned just 19 years old on April 16th, on the same day he announced his decision to turn pro, Carter Jr., who also seriously considered going to Harvard, became the second player in Duke’s storied history to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point territory, and 70.0 percent from the foul line. The other was Shane Battier, who did so in 1998-1999.

Quote of Note:

"My emotions are kind of all over the place. I'm excited to be chasing something that I wanted to chase my entire life. It was a pretty tough decision. I just wanted to make sure I made the right decision. I'm just thankful that I had an opportunity to make that decision. I'm blessed to even have the opportunity to make a tough decision like that. I think I made the best one."

Carter Jr., to ESPN’s The Undefeated (4/17/2018)