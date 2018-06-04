Prospect Profile | Trae Young

Trae Young

6’2” 180 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats:

32 G | 35.4 M | 27.4 PPG (42.2%) | 118 3FGM (36.0%) | 86.1 FT% | 3.9 RPG | 8.7 APG | 1.7 SPG

Career Highlights:

• One of college basketball’s biggest breakout performers last season, Young thrived in Oklahoma’s uptempo offensive scheme, and would go on to produce at a historic clip. He ended the year leading the nation in points per game (27.4) and assists per game (8.7), becoming the first person in NCAA history to top both statistical categories since 1983, when assists first started being recorded. Highlighting the list of lofty honors that Young achieved in his lone collegiate campaign were:

* Consensus All-American First-Team

* Wayman Tisdale Award (USBWA Freshman of the Year)

* Big 12 Freshman of the Year

• Set to turn 20 years old in September, Young was among the country’s leaders in several other noteworthy statistical areas, too. His 118 3-point field goals were eighth-most in Division I, while his 236 made free throws and 274 attempted free throws ranked second and sixth overall, respectively. Young was fourth in total assists, with 279 (nine shy of the NCAA single-season freshman record), first in turnovers (167), and had the highest usage percentage (37.1) of any player.

• Over the course of an eye-opening campaign, Young delivered plenty of remarkable performances. He cranked out four 40-point games, four more outings in which he tallied 30 points, and failed to reach the 20-point mark only seven times in his 32 total appearances. By handing out an astounding 22 assists in 29 minutes in a December 19th tilt against Northwestern State, Young matched a single-game NCAA record.

Did You Know?:

Young, the son of a former Texas Tech hoopster, was about as true a homegrown product as there could have been for Oklahoma. He grew up in Norman, the same town where the university’s main campus is based. Young earned five-star recruiting honors at Norman North High School, and was a McDonald’s All-American selection on the heels of a senior season in which he posted 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Quote of Note:

“I've been preparing most of my life to join the NBA, and that time has come for me now: After an unforgettable year at the University of Oklahoma, I will enter the June NBA draft and fully immerse myself in the pursuit of a pro basketball career.”

Trae Young, to ESPN.com (3/20/2018)