Prospect Profile | Shake Milton

Shake Milton

6’5” 195 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (SMU):

22 G | 36.4 MPG | 18.0 PPG (44.9 FG%) | 56 3FGM (43.4 3FG%) | 84.7 FT% | 4.7 RPG | 4.4 APG | 1.4 SPG

Quick Facts:

• Milton's third season at SMU was cut short due to a broken right hand, which limited him to the Mustangs' first 22 games, all of which were starts, and double-digit scoring performances. There was plenty of promise surrounding Milton's final campaign, as he was named AAC Pre-Season Player of the Year.

>

• A dependable perimeter threat and overall highly efficient shooter, Milton hit 42.7 percent from 3-point territory over 87 career games. He finished his sophomore season third in the AAC with 82 triples.

• Milton averaged 28.0 and 29.0 points, respectively, in junior and senior seasons at Owasso High School in Oklahoma. He won back-to-back state Gatorade Player of the Year awards.

Did You Know?:

According to an article that ran on newsok.com, Milton was given the nickname "Shake" by his late father, Myrion, who people called the "Milkman" when he played at Texas A&M. The younger Milton told the on-line news outlet that Shake "just stuck."

"I've been called that my whole life."

Quote of Note:

"I think that's what I'm trying to show out here, just that I can be a pesky defender - active, long, and get after people."

Milton, during NBA Draft Combine media availability (5/17/2018).