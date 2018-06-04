Prospect Profile | Shai Gilgeous - Alexander

Shai Gilgeous - Alexander

6’6” 180 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats:

37 G | 14.4 PPG (48.5%) | 23 3FGM (40.4%) | 81.7 FT% | 4.1 RPG | 1.6 SPG

Career Highlights:

• In his lone season in Lexington, the 19-year old Alexander moved into Kentucky’s starting line-up in January, and deservedly stayed there for the remainder of the year. The promotion seemed to serve as spark, as Gilgeous - Alexander, who had previously been averaging 11.5 points per game, went on to average just under 17.0 points per game for the remainder of the year. He was particularly prolific in post-season competition, generating a Wildcats-high 21.0 points (he tallied 29 point in the SEC Tournament championship game, and 27 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament).

• Despite missing out on SEC Freshman of the Year honors (the award was split between Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Kentucky’s Kevin Knox), Gilgeous - Alexander was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team. He ranked third in the league in both assists (189) and steals (61). His assist total was third-most for a Wildcat rookie, behind John Wall (241) and Marquis Teague (191), while his freshman steals total trailed only those of Rajon Rondo (87), and Wall (66).

• Gilgeous - Alexander delivered one double-double on the year, a 17-point, 10-assist effort in a regular season win over Ole Miss. He went 11 for 13 from the free throw line in the game, while also notching seven rebounds. The outing reflected his effectiveness as a foul shooter - he placed eighth in the SEC in made free throws (143), 10th in attempts (175), and sixth in free throw shooting percentage (81.7).

Did You Know?:

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Gilgeous - Alexander is a member of the Canadian national program, and competed for his country at the 2016 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship in Chile. During the exhibition, he accounted for 7.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

Quote of Note:

"Shai's development is a story I'll tell our players for the rest of my career. When we talk about building your own confidence and conquering yourself, Shai is the perfect example. You're talking about a kid who had the physical tools and had the potential to be in this position, but he elevated his game because he woke up at 7 a.m. every day to work out, was the best in the weight room, watched film and never missed class.

John Calipari, to UKAthletics.com (4/9/2018)