Prospect Profile | Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson

7’0” 230 LBS C

16-17 Season Stats:

35 G | 25.7 PPG | 12.6 RPG | 1.5 SPG | 6.0 BPG

Career Highlights:

• Having originally committed to play for Western Kentucky University, Robinson ultimately ended up sitting out the 2017-2018 college basketball season, opting instead to channel his energies towards preparing for the draft. The 20-year old big man appeared to be on track to take part in the combine in May, but pulled out in the eleventh hour.

• After beginning his high school career in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, Robinson transferred to Chalmette, based in suburban New Orleans, for his junior and senior seasons. He put up quality numbers in both campaigns, combining to average 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.9 blocks over 66 career outings.

• Robinson was part of a stacked field at the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game, which featured many of the prospects projected to be selected towards the top of this year's draft. Coming off the bench, he posted impressive offensive numbers, scoring 14 points on 7 for 9 shooting in just 13 minutes. Robinson also added three rebounds and two blocks.

Did You Know?:

According to Marcell Scott, a personal trainer who Robinson has been working with in recent months, one of the most significant areas the 7-footer needs to address is his conditioning.

Scott said in May, “[Robinson] needed to make sure that he was stronger in his upper body and his base too. Make sure that he stays explosive. Make sure that he stays balanced. Make sure that he's able to get off a good, comfortable shot even if it's physical."

Quote of Note:

"Since I took a year off, I've got to go out there and show what I can do now. I've worked on my game a lot and improved on a lot of different things that I can do now. I can shoot the ball more. I've got a running hook. I just developed that. Then I've got my mid-range and then I've got my post game, and I can handle the ball."

Robinson, to WGNO TV (5/13/18)