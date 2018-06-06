Prospect Profile | Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges

6’7” 210 LBS G / F

Season Stats:

40 G | 32.1 | 17.7 PPG (51.4 FG%) | 104 3FGM (43.5%) | 85.1 FT% | 5.3 RPG | 1.9 APG | 1.5 SPG | 1.1 BPG

Career Highlights:

• A true homegrown talent, and one whose star shined brighter and brighter after each passing season, Bridges punctuated his three-year run on the Main Line on quite the emphatic note. The Malvern native and Great Valley High School alum earned Third-Team All-America honors, and, as the Julius Erving Award recipient, was voted the top small forward in the country. He posted 19 points in Villanova’s national championship win over Michigan, en route to landing a spot on the NCAA Tournament Final Four All-Tournament Team.

• Logging only two and half minutes more per game than he did the season before, Bridges saw his scoring skyrocket as a junior, with his per-40 minute point output increasing dramatically from 13.1 to 22.0. What triggered the spike? By and large, Bridges’ production from the perimeter, and the free throw line. Heading into what ended up being his final season, the 21-year old was a 35.4 percent 3-point shooter, and had hit a total of 67 triples in his first two campaigns with the Wildcats. He then proceeded to drill 104 threes in 2017-2018, on 43.5 percent shooting. The latter mark was good for second-best in the Big East.

• At the outset of his career, Bridges managed to carve out a steady role in Jay Wright’s rotation thanks, in part, to solid defensive play. Over the years, that aspect of the swingman’s game didn’t diminish one bit, even as his role grew more prominent. According to sports-reference.com, Bridges (who boasts a 7-foot wingspan) finished fourth in the Big East in defensive rating as a freshman (92.8), topped the league chart as a sophomore (93.3), and finished third overall in the category last season (98.2). His 43 blocks a season ago ranked third in the conference, as did his 61 steals.

Did You Know?:

Despite playing for Villanova for three seasons, Bridges was actually on campus for four years, and graduated in May. He was a redshirt in 2014-2015, a move that certainly in hindsight seemed to pay major dividends. Prior to that, Bridges earned All-State First-Team honors as a senior at Great Valley, after generating 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Quote of Note: