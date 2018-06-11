Prospect Profile | Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter

6’10” 215 LBS F

17-18 Season Stats (Missouri):

3 G | 53 MIN | 30 PTS (10-30 FG) | 3-10 3FGM | 7-9 FT | 20 REB | 3 STL ***

*** Season totals

Career Highlights:

• Widely regarded as the top player in the country coming out of high school this time a year ago, Porter sustained a back injury during Mizzou's first game of season, and wouldn’t get back on the court until the team's last two games of the season. In the fall, he had appeared on just about every prominent pre-season college award watch list, including: Naismith Trophy, All-America First Team, Freshman of the Year, and Julius Erving Award.

• Returning to action in a March 8th SEC Tournament loss to Georgia, Porter finished with 12 points (5-17 fg, 2-6 3fg) and eight rebounds in 23 minutes of play. He also appeared in Mizzou's March 16th NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State, posting 16 points (4-12 fg, 1-4 3fg), 10 rebounds, and three steals.

• A product of Seattle, Washington’s Nathan Hale High School, the Missouri native put up astounding numbers in his final season, averaging 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. He became the fifth high school boys’ basketball player in history to sweep the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP, Naismith, and Gatorade Player of the Year awards (also Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Chris Webber, Alonzo Mourning).

Did You Know?:

To write that Porter’s family is steeped in basketball would be an understatement. His mom, Lisa, played for Iowa, and his dad, Michael Sr., for New Orleans. Both of Porter's sisters are members of the Mizzou women’s basketball program, while his younger brother was a teammate of his on the Tigers last esason.

Quote of Note:

“I’m feeling 100.0 percent. I feel better than ever, actually. I’m a versatile player, positionless player. I can do a lot of things on the floor.”

Porter, during NBA Draft Combine media availability (5/17/2018)