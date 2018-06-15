Prospect Profile | Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

6’7” 195 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (Real Madrid):

70 GS | 25.2 MPG | 14.2 PPG (45.0 FG%) | 105 3FGM (31.2 3FG%) | 78.8 FT% | 5.2 RPG | 4.6 APG

Career Highlights:

• Perhaps the most discussed and scrutinized prospect in European basketball history, Doncic showed this past season exactly why there’s been so much hype surrounding him, and why all the talk has been so deserved. Assuming a full-time starting role for the first time in his three-year career with Real Madrid, the combo guard established career-highs in scoring, rebounding, and assist averages, while reaching triple digits in 3-pointers for the first time.

• In both domestic league competition in the Spanish ACB (regarded as the top league in Europe), and in EuroLeague action, Doncic starred. Just 18 years old at the start of this past season (his birthday was February 28th), the Slovenian became the youngest person ever to win ACB MVP. He then proceeded to sweep all the major individual honors in EuroLeague - Rising Star (for the second straight year), MVP, and Final Four MVP - en route to leading Real Madrid to its 10th EuroLeague crown.

• At the time of the publishing of this piece, Doncic’s run with Real Madrid hadn’t yet come to an end. The club is currently in the midst of competing in the ACB Playoffs. Through five post-season games so far, Doncic has averaged 13.4 points and 5.8 assists.

Did You Know?

The son of a basketball player and coach, and dubbed the “Wonder Boy” overseas, Doncic made his debut for Real Madrid two months and two days after his 16th birthday. Never before in the history of the ACB had there been a player that young to appear in a regular season game.

Quote of Note:

From one of the greatest European players, to one who seems to have a tremendously bright basketball future in front of him, Doncic - on the heels of being named EuroLeague MVP - received some heady social praise.