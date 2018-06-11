Prospect Profile | Lonnie Walker IV

Lonnie Walker IV

6’5” 204 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats (Miami):

32 G | 11.5 PPG (41.5 FG%) | 56 3FGM (34.6 3FG%) | 73.8 FT% | 2.6 RPG | 1.9 APG

Career Highlights:

• Picked for the All-ACC Honorable Mention list a season ago, Walker became the first Miami freshman to ever land a spot on an all-league team. He was also named to the All-ACC Freshman team.

• Walker's 11.5 points per game for the Hurricanes last season represented a team-high. Prior to the Berks County native, Miami hadn't been led in scoring by a rookie since Darius Rice achieved the feat in 2000-2001.

• The 19-year old was the recipient of McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors following an impressive senior season, during which he cranked out 18.4 points per game for Reading High School. The campaign culminated with Walker helping Reading to its first state championship, and for his efforts, he was chosen as the Associated Press Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Did You Know?:

Although Walker was born and raised in Reading, his involvement at the AAU level came with the Philadelphia-based Team Final.

Quote of Note:

"I feel like a little kid, like I'm in Disneyland. I've been thinking about this my entire life. It's a blessing."

Lonnie Walker, during NBA Draft Combine