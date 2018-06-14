Prospect Profile | Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox

6’9” 215 LBS F

17-18 Season Stats (Kentucky):

37 GS | 15.6 PPG (44.5 FG%) | 57 3FGM (34.1 3FG%) | 77.4 FT% | 5.4 RPG | 1.4 APG

Career Highlights:

• Voted the SEC co-Freshman of the Year (along with Alabama’s Collin Sexton), Knox concluded his freshman campaign tenth in the conference in points per game (15.6), fifth in total points (576), and fourth in made field goals (196). He held his own on the glass, too, cleaning away the sixth-most defensive rebounds of any player in the league (167).

• In January, Knox exploded for a monsterous performance. Against seventh-ranked West Virginia, the Tampa, FL native went for 34 points. He shot a steady 11 for 17 from the field, and 5 for 8 from the outside. The scoring output was a season-high for any player on Kentucky’s roster.

• Young for his age group (his 19th birthday isn’t until August), Knox dominated the high school ranks. As a senior, he averaged 28.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, on the heels of a junior season during which he pumped out 30.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per tilt. Knox was ranked as a top-10 talent by ESPN, Rivals, and Scout recruiting services.

Did You Know?:

Knox’s father, Kevin Sr., won a national championship in Division I football at Florida State. He played wide receiver, and was chosen in the sixth round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Quote of Note:

"No one expected me to be a Kentucky Wildcat. It turned out to be one of the best decisions in my life. I'm not going to lie, the journey has been rough. But I have no regrets. It has made me a better player and a better person.”

Knox, to ukathletics.com (4/6/2018)