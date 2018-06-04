Prospect Profile | Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

6’11” 242 LBS F

17-18 Season Stats:

35 G | 21.8 M | 10.9 PPG (51.3%) | 38 3FGM (39.6%) | 79.7 FT% | 5.8 RPG | 3.0 BPG

Career Highlights:

• In terms of standout superlatives, Jaren Jackson Jr. earned just a few during his debut campaign at Michigan State. He delivered on pre-season expectations en route to earning Big 10 Freshman of the Year honors, and took home Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, too, joining former no. 1 pick Greg Oden (Ohio State) as the only player in conference history to claim both awards in the same year. The Carmel, Indiana native also received a spot on the All-Big 10 Third-Team.

• Highlighting Jackson’s defensive skill set this past season was his prolific knack for blocking shots. The 18-year old, whose birthday is September 15th, established a new Michigan State record with 106 swats in a single season. Aided by a 7-foot wingspan, he turned aside at least four shots in 13 of his 35 appearances, and manufactured seven performances with a minimum of five rejections. He posted a season-best eight blocks in a December 5th win at Rutgers.

• When putting Jackson’s 2017-2018 output into the proper context, important to note is that he averaged less than 22 minutes per game. He occasionally found himself in foul trouble (he picked up at least four personal fouls in more than half his games; the NCAA foul limit is five), but nevertheless, Jackson showed himself to be incredibly valuable when on the court. Per sports-reference.com, his 86.4 defensive rating was fourth-best in the country (first in the Big 10), while his defensive box plus-minus rating of 10.3 was good for second overall.

Did You Know?:

Jackson’s father, Jaren Sr., enjoyed a professional playing career that spanned over two decades. He suited up for eight different NBA organizations, including the 76ers, in 1994-1995. Jackson Jr., meanwhile, is just the latest top-tier prospect whose dad has a connection to Brett Brown - Jackson Sr. was a member of the San Antonio Spurs during the team’s 1998-1999 championship season, Brown’s first on Gregg Popovich’s staff.

Quote of Note:

"Spartans, this was not an automatic decision. And honestly, thank you for making it one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to think about. While playing in the NBA was always my dream and desire, I did not know the opportunity would present itself in quite this way. I’m ready to live my dreams and I cannot pass it up. Therefore, the time has come to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.”

Jaren Jackson, to MSUSpartans.com (4/2/2018)