Prospect Profile | Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson
6’3” 199 LBS G
17-18 Season Stats (Villanova):
40 GS | 31.8 MPG | 18.9 PPG (52.1 FG%) | 86 3FGM (40.8 3FG%) | 80.2 FT% | 3.1 RPG | 4.6 APG
Career Highlights:
• A fixture of and driving force behind the dynasty Villanova has built in recent years, Brunson called it a career after winning two national titles in three seasons. His responsibilities and production increased each campaign, a rise that culminated with him setting personal highs in scoring, 3-point shooting, rebounds, and assists as a junior. For his efforts, Brunson was recognized as the Associated Press and NABC National Player of the Year, Big East Player of the Year, and Bob Cousy Award recipient.
• Brunson was certainly a dependable 3-point shooter his first two years on the Main Line, but he took that aspect of his skillset to a different level during his junior season. The 21-year old connected on 86 triples, just five fewer than his combined total as a freshman and sophomore. After hitting 38.3 and 37.8 percent of his 3-point attempts in years one and two, respectively, Brunson nailed 40.8 percent of his tries in his third and final go-round.
• Brunson has long been one of the elite players in his age group. He was tabbed a First-Team All-American at Stevenson High School in Illinois, and was the state’s Mr. Basketball award winner as a senior. Brunson was also the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2015 for his efforts at the FIBA U-19 World Cup, where he was voted MVP after posting 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
Did You Know?:
During his junior season in high school, Brunson went off for 56 points in a post-season game against Whitney Young High School, where former Sixer Jahlil Okafor was playing at the time. The total established a state record for a post-season contest.
Quote of Note:
"Jalen has left an indelible mark on our University and our basketball program. He is both the consummate Villanova Basketball player and Villanova student-athlete, a leader on and off the court. We're proud of the man he has become. This is an intelligent decision and I have every confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level."
Jay Wright, to villanova.com (4/11/2018).