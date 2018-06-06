Prospect Profile | Elie Okobo

Elie Okobo

6’2” 180 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats:

36 G | 26.5 MPG | 13.8 PPG (48.9 FG%) | 74 3FGM (41.8%) | 83.5 FT% | 2.7 RPG | 4.7 APG

Career Highlights:

• Continuing his professional pursuits last season with the French team Pau-Orthez, Okobo enjoyed the strongest year of his career while competing in the top league in France. The Bordeaux native was given a starting role for the first time, and responded by making the most of his opportunity. He set personal-highs in just about every pertinent statistical category, including minutes (26.5 mpg), scoring (13.8 ppg), 3-point shooting (74 3fgm), and rebounding (2.7 rpg).

• Scan Okobo’s season-by-season splits, and it would hard not to notice the spike in the guard’s perimeter output and efficiency. Prior to last season, the left-handed 20-year old was only a 32.1 percent shooter from 3-point territory, having hit 27 of 84 attempts dating back to 2015-2016. This past year, he buried 74 of 177 of his heaves from the outside, good for a vastly-improved 41.8 percent.

• Okobo has been part of the French national program for some time, most recently helping represent France in the 2017 European World Cup Qualifying Tournament. He came off the bench to average 3.7 points in 13.0 minutes per game.

Did You Know?:

In 2017, Okobo, who tried out with the Sixers last June, finished second in the voting for the annual LNB Pro A Best Young Player prize. The winner of the award was Frank Ntilikina, who the New York Knicks made the eighth pick in last year’s draft.

Quote of Note:

“I think I’m a good point guard. I can play shooting guard, too. I’m smart, and I think I’m a good shooter.”

Elie Okobo, to Philadelphia media (6/7/2017)