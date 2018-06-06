Prospect Profile | Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

7’1” 250 LBS C

17-18 Season Stats:

35 G | 33.5 MPG | 20.1 PPG (61.2 FG%) | 12 3FGM (34.3%) | 73.3 FT% | 11.6 RPG | 1.9 SPG

Career Highlights:

• Considered by many draft experts to be this year’s most likely no. 1 pick, Ayton deployed his physical tools accordingly, and in dominant fashion, in his lone season at Arizona. The 7-footer ranked second in the nation in 2-point field goals (264), and paced the Pac-12 with a 61.2 field goal percentage. On the glass, Ayton’s numbers were elite as well. He closed the season sixth overall in rebounding (11.6 rpg), while finishing first and second, respectively, in his conference in defensive rebound percentage (28.2) and offensive rebound percentage (28.2). Ayton turned aside 66 shots on the year, which was the second-highest total in his league.

• Set to turn 20 on July 23rd, Ayton was a magnate this past season for lofty recognitions. He backed up his pedigree as a top-5 player in his high school class by claiming consensus First-Team All-American honors, to go along with the Karl Malone Award (given annually to the player voted as the best power forward in college). A native of Nassau, Bahamas, Ayton also was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

• Underscoring just how much of a force he was on the interior, Ayton produced a Pac-12 rookie record 24 double-doubles in a 35 combined appearances between the regular season and post-season. He posted a pair of 30-point, 10-rebound games (on back-to-back days, no less, in the Pac-12 Tournament), and cranked out a 26-point, 20-rebound effort in a March 3rd victory over California. It was the first 20-20 game for a member of the Wildcats since the 1975-1976 season.

Did You Know?:

In the longstanding, rich history of the Pac-12, Ayton emerged as the conference’s first player to ever earn Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in a single season.

