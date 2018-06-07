Prospect Profile | Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton

6’3” 190 LBS G

17-18 Season Stats:

33 G | 29.9 MPG | 19.2 PPG (44.7 FG%) | 44 3FGM (33.6 3FG%) | 77.8 FT% | 3.8 RPG | 3.6 APG

Career Highlights:

• Voted as the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Year by the conference’s coaches and media members, Sexton became just the second Alabama men’s basketball player in history to claim the prize, with former NBA guard Mo Williams being the other. Additional end-of-season recognitions for Sexton included Honorable Mention All-America, All-SEC Second Team, and, naturally, All-SEC Freshman Team.

• An explosive, downhill-attacker who showed flashes of an outside stroke, Sexton proved to be a high-volume scorer. Prior to last season, no first-year member of the Crimson Tide had ever averaged more than 19 points per game. He joined Malik Monk (20.0 ppg), Jamal Murray (19.8 ppg), and 76ers standout Ben Simmons (19.2 ppg) as the only freshmen in SEC history to surpass the mark. Sexton’s 632 total points in 2017-2018 ranked third on Alabama’s all-time list, and set a school record for a rookie. He erupted for a 40-point performance in the Tide’s November 25th loss to Minnesota, giving Alabama (which had to play 3-on-5) its first 40-point showing since 1979.

• Sexton’s knack for getting to the hole this season wasn’t only reflected by his ability to convert a bevy of drives to the basket, but also by the quantity of free throws he attempted. Shooting a respectable 77.8 percent from the line, the 19-year old placed seventh in the country with 252 foul shots, while ranking 14th overall with 196 made free throws.

Did You Know?:

A native of Atlanta, Sexton emerged as the winner of the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game dunk contest. Past champions in the competition have included NBA All-Stars DeMar DeRozan, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Jerry Stackhouse.

Quote of Note:

“I want to bring my teammates up here. I want to thank my teammates. It’s been one memorable season, and I’ve enjoyed every minute with y’all. I couldn’t ask for a better team to be with this year, here with my brothers, the Alabama basketball team.”

Sexton, during press conference declaring for NBA Draft (4/6/2018)