Prospect Profile | Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday

6’2” 180 LBS G

Season Stats:

33 G | 37.7 M | 20.3 PPG (46.1 FG%) | 88 3FGM (42.9%) | 82.8 FT% | 3.7 RPG | 5.8 APG | 1.3 SPG

Career Highlights:

• Poised to further perpetuate a solid hoops pedigree, Holiday is looking to become the third of three brothers in his family to make it to the NBA, and second to be drafted. His oldest brother, Jrue, of course, started his career with the 76ers, as the team’s first-round pick in 2009. Justin, the middle Holiday brother, turned pro in 2011, then reached the NBA with the Sixers two years later as an undrafted free agent. According to the website allaboutbasketball.us, there have been three sets of three-plus siblings to have played in the NBA: the Barrys (Jon, Brent, Drew); the Jones (Caldwell, Charles, Major, and Wil); and the Russells (Campy, Frank, Walker).

• After assuming a critical sixth man assignment on a loaded 2016-2017 UCLA team that featured future draft picks Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf, and Ike Anigbogu, Holiday made the most of a featured role during his third and final campaign in Westwood. The 21-year old guard averaged a personal-best and Pac-12 high 20.3 points per game, and scored at a per-40 minute rate nearly 3.0 full points higher than he did as a sophomore. At year’s end, Holiday was selected to the All-Pac 12 First-Team and All-Pac 12 Defensive Team.

• Each season he suited up for the Bruins, Holiday proved to be a more effective 3-point shooter. The Los Angeles area native’s year-to-year splits went as follows:

39 3fgm | 41.9 3fg% as a freshman

53 3fgm | 41.1 3fg% as a sophomore

88 3fgm | 42.9 3fg% as a junior

During Holiday’s time in school, he ranked 17th among all Division I players who took at least 425 perimeter attempts with a combined 3-point shooting percentage of 42.2. In respect to makes, Holiday was 21st on that same list, with 180 total triples for his career.

Did You Know?:

Prior to Holiday this past season, the last time a UCLA men’s basketball player paced the conference in per game scoring was 1985-1986, when Reggie Miller cranked out 25.9 points per game. Holiday also produced the program’s first 20-point per game season average since Ed O’Bannon did so in 1994-1995 (20.4 ppg).

Quote of Note: