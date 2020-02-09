Preview | Homestand Continues vs. Chicago

The 76ers (32-21) will look to keep a good thing going at home Sunday as they face the Chicago Bulls (19-34) for the second time this season.

The Sixers, now a league-best 23-2 at home, recorded an impressive victory over the Grizzlies Friday, fueled by Furkan Korkmaz’ career-high 34 points. The 22-year-old hit seven threes in the contest as the Sixers recorded a 119-107 victory.

Last time the Sixers faced the Bulls, Korkmaz played a major role too.

The Sixers won that first meeting, 100-89, on Jan. 17. Korkmaz led the team in scoring again that night, finishing with 24 points, including six 3-pointers.

Korkmaz now leads the Sixers in 3-pointers made (99) this season. He’s converted 39.1% of his attempts from long range, also a team-high.

“I believe in him so much every time he shoots the ball,” Ben Simmons said of Korkmaz after Friday’s win. “I’m glad he had the night he did tonight - it was huge.”

Simmons had an impressive Friday as well, finishing with a 22-point, 10-assist double-double, along with four rebounds, three steals, and a block. Simmons continues to lead the league in steals, averaging 2.2 per game.

Tobias Harris also had an impressive outing Friday, recording 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, hitting 3 of 4 attempts from deep.

Adding to the merriment, Josh Richardson also returned to gameplay Friday, after missing two weeks (hamstring).

Sunday’s meeting with the Bulls will be the Sixers penultimate game before the All-Star break. The team hosts the Clippers (36-16) Tuesday for the only time this season.

Sunday’s contest tips at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The shorthanded Bulls have lost their last four straight, including a 125-119 loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans Thursday.

The young Bulls are led by point guard Zach LaVine, who is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in his sixth NBA season. LaVine is questionable for Sunday’s matchup (neck).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic