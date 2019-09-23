Preseason Profiles | Raul Neto

In his first season as a 76er, Raul Neto is expected to bring solid ball-handling and shot-creating to the team’s backcourt rotation.

Neto says he’s ready to contribute to the club immediately, however he can:

“I’m ready for whatever my role is going to be on the team. I’m happy to be part of it."

What to Watch For

Neto spent four years with the Jazz - the team that drafted him with the 47th overall pick in 2013 - prior to signing his new deal with the 76ers this offseason.

Known for his strong court vision and passing skills, he contributed a career-high 2.5 assists per game on an average of 12.8 minutes of play in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-1 Belo Horizonte, Brazil native also averaged career-highs in net rating (17.5 and shooting (46.0%) last season.

As the 76ers continue to pursue a championship, Neto offers experience on major stages as well.

He saw minutes in the Jazz’ playoff runs each of the last three seasons, including the team’s Western Conference Semifinal berths in 2017 and 2018.

Neto has also played internationally for Brazil, appearing in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

In Neto’s words, these reps have helped him become more assertive on the court, an attitude he plans to bring to his play this season.

“Right now, I’ve just got confidence. I’m more aggressive than I was three or four years ago,” Neto said after signing with the Sixers. “I think we have a great group of guys, and I’m very happy.”

Off the Court

Neto put in reps on the court and on the catwalk this offseason, making a splash as he walked in New York Fashion Week.

Follow Raul on Instagram: @raulneto08 and Twitter: @RaulTogni