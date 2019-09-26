Preseason Profiles | Kyle O'Quinn

Kyle O’Quinn has produced his fair share of eye-catching plays in his seven seasons of NBA play. But when it comes to his career, O’Quinn says there’s something more important than highlights.

“My biggest task is gaining the respect of my colleagues,” O’Quinn said this summer at an introductory press conference alongside his fellow 76er free agents.

It’s a noble pursuit -- one O’Quinn begins with training camp just on the horizon.

What to Watch For

O’Quinn played with Tobias Harris in Orlando from 2013-2015. Now the pair is reunited in pursuit of a common goal.

“I need to win, I like to win, and I can’t really play for anything other than winning,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn, who began his career in Orlando and then spent time in New York and Indiana, has taken on many assignments in his seven-season career, but has a sincere appreciation for them all.

“I think I’ve played every role in the NBA over my seven years,” O’Quinn said. “I’ve had the luxury of starting, and I’ve had the luxury of being the 15th guy.”

Joining the Sixers’ distinguished frontcourt rotation that already includes All-Stars Joel Embiid and Al Horford, O’Quinn says he’s ready to fill in wherever he can.

“Whatever opportunity presents itself, I will fill those shoes. And I speak confidently when I say that,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn backed up Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis last season in Indiana, supplying productive minutes when given the opportunity.

O’Quinn, who stands at 6-foot-10, averaged 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in an average of 8.2 minutes.

In 19 minutes against Brooklyn on Oct. 20, O’Quinn tallied 16 points and eight boards. He added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in 27 minutes against Orlando on Dec. 7.

But while he logged fewer minutes on average, O’Quinn made the most of them.

His per-36 numbers showed he was productive while on the court. His 15.1 points and 5.4 assists per 36 minutes were the highest totals in his career.

“I’m always ready for any opportunity,” O’Quinn said.

If last season was any indication, he means it.

